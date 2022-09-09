Meet the woman who’s been to the Eastern Idaho State Fair every year for the past 8 decades

BLACKFOOT — Marilyn Clements may be the only person who can say she’s attended the Eastern Idaho State Fair every year for the past eight decades (well, except in 2020 when the fair was canceled due to the pandemic).

Clements, who turned 90 in April, lives in Blackfoot and remembers going to the fair for the first time with her parents when she was 10. The year was 1942 and she loved the annual event so much that she hasn’t missed a year since.

For Christmas, Clements’ son gave her a pass that gives her unlimited admission to the fair and she’s been every day this week.

“I like to sit and watch people,” she tells EastIdahoNews.com. “I get a ‘brown cow’ from Reeds Dairy and it’s just fun to see people from other areas.”

We spent a few minutes with Clements to talk about her love of the Eastern Idaho State Fair. Watch our interview in the video player above.