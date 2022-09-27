Pocatello woman charged with burglary for allegedly breaking into home, soiling bed, taking shoes

POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman found undressed and asleep under a bed has been charged with a felony.

Karenda Lynn James, 32, faces a felony charge for burglary, court records show, after a man allegedly found her inside his home, having strewn her clothes about and soiled a bed.

Pocatello police received a call reporting a burglary at a home on the 1200 block of Wall Street around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 17, according to an affidavit of probable cause. While they were en route to the home, officers were informed that the accused burglar left the area, walking west on Meadowbrook Lane and that the victim was following her.

Officers found the suspect, identified as James, and the victim on the 1000 block of Willow Avenue. Officers knew James from an incident the day before, the affidavit says.

The victim told officers that he came home and immediately saw a pair of shoes on the couch that he did not recognize and a pair of sweatpants hanging from the ceiling decoration. As he continued to explore the home, he said he saw a pair of feet sticking out from under a bed.

He and a friend woke the owner of the feet. He said that neither knew the woman.

When she woke, the victim said the woman gathered a few things and ran down the stairs and out the door. Among the items she took before leaving were a pair of Keen sandals that belonged to the homeowner.

The victim said that was when he realized the woman had “soiled the bed,” the affidavit says.

Officers could not find any damage that would indicate a break-in. They were then informed by the victim that a hideaway key kept near the rear sliding door was missing.

James was taken to Bannock County Jail for booking.

Though James has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean she committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If she is found guilty, James could face up to 10 years in prison.

She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge David Hooste Wednesday.