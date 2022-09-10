Police seek information after woman says she was assaulted at Eastern Idaho State Fair

BLACKFOOT — Law enforcement in Blackfoot are looking for more information about a woman who was allegedly injured during a dispute with a security guard at the Eastern Idaho State Fair on Friday night.

On Saturday, the Blackfoot Police Department released a statement about a widely circulated social media post that documented the altercation. The post originally claimed a Blackfoot Police Officer was involved, but it has since been updated to clarify that it was a fair security guard.

“The Blackfoot Police Department … take(s) all allegations of police misconduct very seriously. We promptly looked into this incident and have been in contact with the alleged victim,” the statement reads.

The statement says members of the Blackfoot Police Department and the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at the main gate of the Eastern Idaho State Fair at about 9 p.m. for a dispute between fair security and the female victim.

“No force was used during the contact between the individual in the Facebook Post and the Blackfoot Police Department or Bingham County Sheriff’s Office,” the statement says.

Local woman says she was beaten up by security guard

The Facebook post was written by a local woman named Mckenzie Gurule. She attended the Cole Swindell concert on Friday night in the VIP section, according to the post.

The post says Gurule was having a great time at the concert when she accidentally bumped into someone and spilled some beer.

“The security officer stopped me and said I needed to watch where I was going because someone complained about spilt (sic) beer. I apologized and went back to VIP section,” Gurule wrote.

Later, during the evening, Gurule says she attempted to leave the VIP and was again stopped by the security officer.

“The security guard asked to see my wristband, I showed him and he cut it off. I asked him what the heck and we argued back and forth for a minute. He then grabbed me, walked me over to the cement area, tripped me to get me on the ground … I tried to get up, he slammed me down again,” she wrote.

She says she started screaming and was slammed down again. She says the security guard then told her to shut up, put her in handcuffs and walked her to the front gate.

“(He) uncuffed me, shoved me on the ground and left,” she wrote.

Gurule says that she wasn’t “resisting arrest,” and she didn’t start fighting back until she was pushed to the ground and started bleeding. She also said she hasn’t been charged with anything.

Her Facebook post says she has a spinal fracture, broken nose, dislocated arm, bruises on her neck, face, arms, head and a major concussion.

“It’s disgusting,” Gurule told EastIdahoNews.com “The fact of the matter is, that the force that was used was not necessary and there needs to be disciplinary actions taken against the individual. … Nobody deserves for that to happen to them.”

Fair officials say they escorted a drunk and disorderly individual out of the concert

Eastern Idaho State Fair officials recount a different story.

In a statement to EastIdahoNews.com, fair officials said security responded to complaints from several people of a drunk and disorderly individual disturbing others at the concert and passing out.

“Security located the person and escorted the individual out of the event to the Main Gate. While escorting the individual out, she became combative,” officials said. “EMS assisted security and called an ambulance to transport the individual due to concerns of alcohol poisoning.”

Fair officials say witnesses are still being interviewed, and they are working with law enforcement to resolve the incident.

“We have a tradition of 120 years of family fun, and we strive to have a safe and fun environment for all to enjoy.“ Fair General Manager Brandon Bird said.

Anyone with information about this incident or video evidence is asked to call Detective Zack Dalley with the Blackfoot-Bingham County Joint Detectives Division at (208) 782-3066.