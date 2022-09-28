Sailor who learned to ‘work hard and always show up’ in Rigby now serving in U.S. Navy

GULFPORT, Miss. — Since 1942, sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s Construction Force have been building and fighting around the world. Constructionman Recruit Hunter Montano, a Rigby native, is one of those sailors.

“I joined the Navy because I have family members that served, and I wanted to continue the family tradition,” said Montano.

Eighty years ago, members of Navy Construction Battalions were fittingly nicknamed, “Seabees,” a play on the C and B initials. They are responsible for building military bases and airfields, supporting humanitarian efforts and conducting underwater construction projects.

Montano currently serves with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion One at the headquarters for naval construction forces in Gulfport, Mississippi.

According to Montano, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Rigby.

“I learned in Rigby to work hard and always show up early from doing construction work,” said Montano.

Serving in the Navy means Montano is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy contributes to national defense by having sea control and deterring adversaries,” said Montano.

With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize the importance of accelerating America’s advantage at sea.

“Maintaining the world’s best Navy is an investment in the security and prosperity of the United States, as well as the stability of our world,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “The U.S. Navy—forward deployed and integrated with all elements of national power—deters conflict, strengthens our alliances and partnerships, and guarantees free and open access to the world’s oceans. As the United States responds to the security environment through integrated deterrence, our Navy must continue to deploy forward and campaign with a ready, capable, combat-credible fleet.”

Montano and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“I am most proud of getting my Expert Badge for my rifle qualification,” said Montano.

As Montano and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in continuing an 80-year legacy and serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Being in the Navy shows a willingness to serve our country and to contribute to a common good, while being able to do what is asked when called,” added Montano.