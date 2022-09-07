Sawtell Peak Fire 60% contained

ISLAND PARK – Hot, dry conditions continue to be a concern for firefighters battling the Sawtell Peak Fire in Island Park.

The lightning-caused fire started last Wednesday around 2 p.m. in heavy brush and trees a quarter-mile from Sawtell Peak along Forest Service Road 24 in the Ashton/Island Park Ranger District. The fire is now 37 acres and is 60% contained, according to a Wednesday morning news release from fire team officials.

No injuries have been reported, but communication infrastructure is at risk.

RELATED | Gallery: Photos from the Sawtell Peak fire in Island Park

After mopping up heat pockets Tuesday and working to strengthen containment lines, firefighters are working on getting ahead of the blaze Wednesday.

“A Fire Weather Watch is in effect through tomorrow evening. Weather conditions will continue to be unseasonably warm with low humidity. An approaching low-pressure system may bring increased winds making for near critical fire weather conditions,” the news release says. “The camp will continue to downsize, and several logistical resources will be available for reassignments.”

Public safety is the primary concern, and portions of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest remain closed, which are identified in the map below.

Firefighters are reminding the community to be mindful of fire operations and to follow the guidelines and restrictions that are in place.

The Sawtell Peak Fire is being managed by the Wyoming Type 3 Team 5 incident command team. There are currently 92 firefighters on the scene, along with seven engines, one helicopter and two water tenders.

Visit the Caribou-Targhee National Forest website or Facebook page for more information on the blaze.