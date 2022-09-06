Some local school days may be shortened Wednesday due to heat

IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho school districts are closely monitoring hot temperatures in classrooms as a heat advisory remains in place from the National Weather Service.

School remains in session on Tuesday but Wednesday could be a half-day for some students due to the weather.

Bonneville Joint School District 93 superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme sent out a heat advisory plan to parents and staff on Monday. In it, the letter said classrooms were uncomfortable last week for many students and staff due to heat. Click here to read the entire plan.

“This certainly does not create an ideal learning environment. But to consider closing schools or altering our Board-approved calendar, conditions need to be unsafe for students and staff, not just uncomfortable,” the letter stated.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello issued a heat advisory last week that is in effect until Wednesday at 9 p.m. According to the weather service, afternoon high temperatures will reach 94 to 100 degrees each day, with higher readings possible Wednesday.

The district’s energy specialist has been monitoring the situation and has started running fans and opening dampers around 1 a.m. to cool inside temperatures down to around 70 degrees.

“We will monitor indoor classroom temperatures to see if any schools exceed 85 degrees. If they do, then we will plan on moving to a half-day schedule on Wednesday when the highest temperatures are forecast,” the plan stated.

Woolstenhulme wrote that he strongly recommends staff and students bring water bottles to stay hydrated. Wearing light and loose-fitting clothing is also encouraged.

Jefferson School District #251 informed students, parents and staff on Facebook how the district is working to keep temperatures cool in the classrooms.

According to the district, staff has been opening school doors and windows at 4 a.m. and putting large fans in the hallways to bring in cool air from outside to cool down the schools.

“If we cannot maintain a safe environment, we will move to a half-day schedule on Wednesday, September 7, where the highest temperatures are forecast. Only the schools without air conditioning and where a safe learning environment cannot be maintained will move to the half-day schedule,” said Jefferson School District Superintedent Chad Martin in a Facebook post.

As for Blackfoot School District #55, officials told EastIdahoNews.com there are no plans for schools to close early on Wednesday. However, the district is closely monitoring the temperatures and parents will be notified if there is a change. There are swamp coolers running in buildings that do not have air conditioning.

Idaho Falls School District 91 buildings have air conditioning and classes will be continued as usual.