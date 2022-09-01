Be prepared: Fair to coincide with heat wave

BLACKFOOT — Grab your hats and sunscreen because this weekend is going to be hot — including at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, which runs from Friday through Sept. 10.

“Drink plenty of water. We have refillable cups that you can use at any of the vendors to keep you hydrated that are at a discount price,” said Chad Hammond, a spokesman with Eastern Idaho State Fair. “There’s shade all over in the fairgrounds area for people to enjoy.”

The National Weather Service in Pocatello issued a heat wave advisory earlier in the week, and it’s not letting up this weekend.

RELATED | National Weather Service predicting ‘near record heat’ in eastern Idaho this week

Trees and shade at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

“We are looking at near-record or record heat for some locations because of high pressure set up in the western states,” said Jack Messick, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pocatello.

The NWS sent out a news release Thursday, indicating there are fire concerns too.

“Windy conditions combined with low humidity will produce dangerous fire conditions on Saturday,” according to the release.

According to the Blackfoot Fire Department, during the fair there is a city-wide burn ban in effect due to the heat and the increase of calls the firefighters will receive.

“We are looking at Friday’s temperature in Blackfoot at 95 degrees, 97 degrees for Saturday and 95 degrees again on Sunday. That’s pretty hot. Overnight, temperatures will only cool into the middle or upper 50s,” said Messick.

According to the release, temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100 are possible across the Snake Plain into the middle of next week. The heat advisory will continue through Sunday but will likely be extended into midweek.

“Be mindful of the elderly and the young. They are the ones most at risk. Make sure pets have plenty of water,” Messick said.

As for the fair, there are several areas with free water and spots to cool off.

“Come enjoy the fair! There’s going to be plenty of refreshing drinks and plenty of shade throughout the facility,” Hammond said.