Traffic blocked after crash near Ucon

UPDATE:

Lanes are now open, ISP says.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS – A car crash has caused significant traffic delays near the Ucon exit on milepost 316 on U.S. Highway 20.

Idaho State Police said troopers are at the westbound (southbound) crash.

Traffic backed up on Highway 20 after a crash near milepost 316. | Courtesy Heidi and Derrel Higgins

Lt. Marvin Crane with ISP said a wrecker is there to move the car.

The eastbound (northbound) lane is open but moving slowly.

