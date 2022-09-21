Traps, snares and pets can be a bad combination. Here’s how to avoid a problem

With many trapping seasons opening in October, upland game bird hunters and other folks recreating with off-leash pets are reminded to avoid traps and be prepared to act quickly in the event their hunting or hiking companion becomes trapped.

Most traps and snares are simple in design and easy to operate if you know what to do. Some of the larger foothold and body-gripping traps can be challenging because they require more effort to open, but the principles are the same.

Fish and Game provides information on how to spot and avoid traps, and what to do if a pet gets caught. Both videos and brochure are available online.

While traps and snares are rarely encountered by bird hunters, many areas in Idaho have trapping seasons that overlap with upland game bird seasons.

To determine if and when trapping seasons are open in the area they are hunting, upland bird hunters can find wolf trapping season dates in the Idaho Big Game Seasons and Rules booklet, and other furbearer trapping season dates in the Idaho Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearer 2022-23 Seasons and Rules booklet.