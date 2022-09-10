Two and a Half Mile Fire measured at 8,700 acres; full containment expected Sunday

CHUBBUCK — A wildfire burning between Chubbuck and Fort Hall is now measuring at 8,700 acres, and containment of the blaze is expected soon.

Bureau of Land Management spokesman Chris Burger said the Two and a Half Mile Fire was 60 percent contained on Friday night, and full containment of the fire is now expected by Sunday evening.

The fire ignited north of Chubbuck on BLM land at 1:45 p.m. Thursday. It quickly spread to the Fort Hall Indian Reservation and to private land. Structures were threatened Thursday leading to some evacuations on the reservation. Evacuees were allowed to return to their homes on Friday.

No structures have been damaged, and no injuries have been reported.

Portions of Ross Fork Road and 2 1/2 Mile Road in Bannock County remain closed due to the fire.

BLM officials remind the public to be aware of fire crews working in the area.