Utah woman killed in collision with school bus

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (KSL.com) — A 20-year-old woman was killed early Monday in a crash involving a school bus in Saratoga Springs, police said.

The crash happened when a northbound Hyundai car was driving on Redwood Road and tried to turn left into a Maverik gas station, said AnnElise Harrison, spokeswoman for Saratoga Springs.

The Alpine School District bus, which was driving south at 45 mph, then hit the Hyundai, Harrison said.

Police said the crash happened at Redwood Road and Ring Road.

Lauren Scott, of Saratoga Springs, died on scene. The driver, 19-year-old Caden Simmons, was flown to a hospital in critical condition.

The four junior high students on the bus and the bus driver were uninjured in the crash.

Police were looking at what might have caused the crash and whether any citations are warranted, Harrison said.

“No matter what caused the accident, it’s definitely tragic,” she said.