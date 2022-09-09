Woman identified in Madison County fatal crash

REXBURG — The Madison County coroner has identified a woman that died in a crash Thursday morning.

Sue Leonard, 77, of St. Anthony, died on the scene of a rollover crash off U.S. Highway 20 by southbound exit 337 (Rexburg north exit). The crash happened around 10:35 a.m. The area was closed for several hours while law enforcement investigated.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Isaac Payne told EastIdahoNews.com that three people were involved in the crash.

Another person was in the vehicle with Leonard. This person was transported to a local hospital, and their condition is unknown.

A third person, who was driving a semi-truck, was not taken to the hospital.

It’s unclear what caused the crash. No other names have been released at this time.