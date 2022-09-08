UPDATE: One person dead, another person taken to hospital after crash on US-20

UPDATE

Madison County Sheriff’s spokesman Isaac Payne clarified that three people were involved in the crash.

Two people were in a passenger vehicle. One of the victims in the vehicle was killed, while another person was transported to a local hospital.

A third person, who was operating a semi-truck, was not taken to the hospital.

It’s still unclear what caused the crash.

No names have been released.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.

ORIGINAL STORY

REXBURG — Law enforcement is on the scene of a crash off U.S. Highway 20 that sent one person to the hospital.

Southbound exit 337 (north Rexburg exit) will be closed for the next couple of hours due to the traffic accident.

Isaac Payne with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office told EastIdahoNews.com the crash call came in around 10:35 a.m. Thursday. There are two vehicles involved, and one of the vehicles rolled over. Two people were involved in the crash. He said one person was transported to a local hospital.

It’s unclear what happened in the crash and the condition of the person that was transported.

Payne said that the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Rexburg Police Department, Idaho State Police and EMS are at the crash.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article when more information becomes available.