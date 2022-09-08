Yellowstone issues warning about elk mating season

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park is reminding the public that it’s elk mating season.

During the mating season, or the rut, bull elk can be unpredictable and dangerous.

“Stay alert!” the park said in a news release. “People have been severely injured by elk. Elk run quickly and may change direction without warning.”

Park officials offered the following tips:

Always maintain a distance of at least two bus lengths (25 yards) from elk.

Give them room; use your zoom. Never approach or pursue animals to take their picture. Zoom lenses with focal lengths up to 300mm or 400mm offer a great combination of portability and reach, according to the news release.

If an elk charges you, quickly find shelter behind your vehicle or a tall, sturdy barrier. Run away if nearby shelter is not available.

The park reminds you to follow directions from rangers. You are responsible for your own safety.

RELATED | Elk breeding season is about to begin and you can observe the bugling bulls in eastern Idaho (from 2021)