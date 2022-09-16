TODAY'S WEATHER
Zions Bank donates $1,000 to Rigby food pantry

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
Zions Rigby branch manager David Hosmer with Cheryl Hively Pay it Forward Director a division of the Giving Cupboard
Photo courtesy Zions Bank

RIGBY — Zions Bank donated $1,000 to the Giving Cupboard to help provide essential non-food items such as toiletries and warm clothing to Jefferson County residents.

David Hosmer, manager of Zions Bank’s Rigby branch, presented the check Sept. 13 to Cheryl Hively, director of Pay It Forward, a Giving Cupboard division that manages logistics and non-food items.

“Low-income families in our communities are disproportionately affected by today’s economic challenges,” said Hosmer. “Zions Bank is proud to help the Giving Cupboard address urgent needs in Jefferson County.”

