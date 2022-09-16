Zions Bank donates $1,000 to Rigby food pantry

RIGBY — Zions Bank donated $1,000 to the Giving Cupboard to help provide essential non-food items such as toiletries and warm clothing to Jefferson County residents.

David Hosmer, manager of Zions Bank’s Rigby branch, presented the check Sept. 13 to Cheryl Hively, director of Pay It Forward, a Giving Cupboard division that manages logistics and non-food items.

“Low-income families in our communities are disproportionately affected by today’s economic challenges,” said Hosmer. “Zions Bank is proud to help the Giving Cupboard address urgent needs in Jefferson County.”