16-year-old girl, 58-year-old man killed in crash near Lava Hot Springs

UPDATE

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Idaho State Police and the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the two-vehicle collision on US Highway 30 at milepost 370, west of Lava Hot Springs on Monday.

Darrel Lee Lewis, 58, of Hansen was a passenger in the Cadillac and died at the scene.

A 16-year-old girl from Downey was a passenger in the Chevrolet Cruze and died at the scene.

As the second deceased individual is a juvenile and the incident is currently under investigation, the Bannock County Coroner’s Office is choosing not to release her identity.

Next of kin has been notified and the incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

“My heart is with the families and friends of all those involved right now. I am truly sorry for their loss,” Coroner Torey Danner said in a news release.

ORIGINAL STORY

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

LAVA HOT SPRINGS — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Monday at approximately 12:10 p.m. on US Highway 30 at milepost 370, just west of Lava Hot Springs.

A 60-year-old male from Hansen and a 58-year-old passenger, also from Hansen, were driving eastbound on US 30 in a 2008 Cadillac STS.

A female juvenile driver with a female juvenile passenger were driving westbound on US 30 in a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze. The Chevrolet Cruze appears to have crossed over the center lines and collided with the Cadillac STS.

The driver of the Cadillac STS was transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt. His passenger was also wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet Cruze was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt. The passenger of the Chevrolet Cruze succumbed to their injuries at scene and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Traffic on US 30 was reduced to a single lane in both directions for approximately three and a half hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Bannock County Search and Rescue, Bannock County Ambulance, and Idaho Transportation Department.