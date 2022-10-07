A plea for adoptions as local animal shelter is at capacity

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

The Pocatello Animal Shelter and other shelters and rescues across the nation have had a large number of dogs and cats enter their facilities.

The Pocatello Animal Shelter has been at capacity for the last two months.

Currently, the shelter has 189 animals – 59 dogs, 11 puppies, 42 cats, 76 kittens, and one rabbit.

The City of Pocatello is asking for the community’s help finding these animals a forever home. Pocatello Animal Services provides low-cost and sponsored adoptions for all animals looking for a home. All adoptions include vaccinations, a collar, spay or neuter surgery, and a microchip for permanent identification.

For more information, please contact the animal shelter at (208) 234-6156. To view adoptable pets, visit pocatello.us/animal, like the department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/PocatelloAnimalServices.

The Pocatello Animal Shelter is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed on Sundays and holidays.