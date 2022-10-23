BYU-Idaho to dedicate three buildings on campus

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University–Idaho.

REXBURG — Brigham Young University–Idaho invites the BYU-Idaho community and public to participate in the dedication services for the Engineering and Technology Center (ETC), Visual Arts Studio, and University Village Community Center.

A live broadcast will take place on Oct. 27, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., from the ETC. Students and faculty members who utilize these facilities have been invited to participate in person; however, all are invited to watch the proceedings online.

Engineering Technology Building

The 34,272-square-foot ETC, formerly known as the Auxiliary Services Building, was dedicated in 1974 and housed Stores and Receiving, University Press, Surplus, and Mail Services. After an extensive remodel, the ETC now serves as a classroom and lab space for students studying construction management, civil engineering, and automotive engineering. The Purchasing and Travel Department still resides in the building.

The new academic space features the following:

An auto lab that contains twenty-five work stalls, an engines lab, and a tool checkout room. There are also fifty exterior parking stalls to store lab vehicles.

The construction management and civil engineering departments share lab space, including a concrete curing closet, soils storage, compaction area, and two instructional labs.

A large student collaboration area invites students to observe work safely behind glass in the automotive shop.

A new walking path between the Benson building and the ETC also provide a path for students to more easily move from east to west across campus.

Visual Arts Studio

The Visual Arts Studio opened its classroom doors for students at the start of the Spring 2021 semester.

At approximately 8,800 square feet, the studio hosts two large classrooms for the Department of Art’s sculpting and ceramics courses. Other rooms include faculty offices, a locker area for students to store projects, a lobby, and larger storage areas in the back to house kilns, clay, and other supplies.

The building features ribbon windows on the east and west walls, with a skylight above the foyer that supplies natural light. The front of the building, facing north, is entirely composed of glass, making it possible for individuals passing by to easily view the studio’s lobby, which was designed to function as a student gallery.

Other additions to the studio include an area for a woodshop and a metal foundry to create bronze sculptures and a fine arts studio.

University Village Community Center

The new community center, which opened in 2020, serves as a gathering place for residents and their families in the campus housing community of University Village.

The facility features 6,227 square feet of interior space and 3,008 square feet of covered exterior patio. The indoor space includes a reception area, office, conference room, lounge area, kitchen, exercise room, music room, game area, and children’s playroom.

The indoor and outdoor space can be converted from a general open lounging area to full seating and tables where all the residents can gather for special events. The outdoor space also features two gas fire pits and a barbeque grill, which are dispersed through these areas for dining and lounging.

Dedication Services will be available live for anyone to watch online at https://www.byui.edu/live/video.

Members of the media may participate in the dedicatory services on campus by RSVPing with BYU-Idaho Public Affairs Communication Manager Adam Jacobs at jacobsa@byui.edu.