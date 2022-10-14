East Idaho Eats: Customers boldly going to Space Crepes, where the menu is ‘out of this world’

REXBURG – Jennifer Kim and her boyfriend, Steve Hwong, are exploring a new world as the owners of a space-themed restaurant in Rexburg, and so far, customers are coming at warp speed.

The duo celebrated the grand opening of Space Crepes earlier this month at 155 West Main Street. Its menu includes 10 space-themed crepes served with fresh fruit, creams and batters made in-house.

“We were blown away by the community’s support and sold a record number of crepes during the grand opening, letting us employ seven new team members and doubling the team!” Kim writes in an email to EastIdahoNews.com. “People … enjoyed watching the colorful crepes being made in an open-kitchen style.”

Each crepe has a space-related name in honor of Hwong’s love of astronomy. Among the flavors are Taro Galaxy with blackberries and strawberries, Solar Flare with strawberries and lemon and Oreo Black Hole with Oreo cheesecake filling. EastIdahoNews.com sampled these items, which you can watch in the video player above.

The Oreo Black Hole crepe is a fan favorite. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Kim says the Oreo Black Hole crepe is the fan favorite and they’re excited for the launch of new seasonal fall flavors — pumpkin, apple pie and banana cream pie — on Oct. 14.

The duo also own an artisanal drink shop at the same location called Crush. It opened last year and serves boba tea, blended smoothies, and other beverages. Brown Sugar Boba with milk from Reed’s Dairy and the Cloudberry Frost — a strawberry and mango blend with chewy boba topped with mango stars — are the popular drinks. (We gave some of the drinks a try as well and they were stellar!)

The space-themed crepe concept is a nod to the couple’s first contact with Rexburg. They came for the solar eclipse in 2017.

After boldly going to a place they’d never been before, they decided to “seek out new life” by providing a space where others could connect.

“We saw so many families, groups of friends and familiar faces spend a sweet time together (at the grand opening). It reminded us of why we built the store in the first place,” Kim says.

As they set a course for the future, the duo is hoping Space Crepes will live long and prosper.

It’s open from noon to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Solar Flare crepe with strawberries and lemon. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com