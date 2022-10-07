East Idaho Eats: The Baking Bee is buzzing around town and whipping up delicious sweets

IDAHO FALLS – Tell your mom not to bake holiday desserts this year because The Baking Bee is serving up fresh, homemade desserts and candies.

Angel Wilder, the owner and baker of the at-home bakery, moved to Idaho Falls with her family in May 2019 with dreams of starting her own business.

Angel Wilder, at her farmer’s market stand for The Baking Bee. | Photo Courtesy of Angel Wilder.

She started at the Idaho Falls Farmer’s Market. The Baking Bee stand quickly became a must-stop for many in the community almost immediately due to some of her raved-about items.

One of her more well-known dishes is a Texas sheet cake, which this reporter got to try and can definitely vouch for as a favorite!

“Some people will say it’s not an actual Texas sheet cake because it doesn’t have pecans on top,” Wilder says. “But we have a lot of people that can’t eat nuts. But if you want, you can request nuts.”

The Texas sheetcake. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

The Baking Bee is becoming known for its large section and attention to dietary restrictions. While they still sell all of the regular, common baked goods, a lot of their sweets come with gluten-free options as well.

“I sell all kinds of goodies, both regular and gluten-free,” she says.

This includes the peach crumb bar, which almost functions like a peach cobbler, except it’s much easier to eat with your hands, or with a fork, depending on how messy you’re willing to get.

It’s sweet and fruity, and the crumbs on top are coated with sugar and browned to perfection.

“It’s like a shortbread crust, and then we use peaches, and we flavor them with a little crumb on top,” Wilder says.

The peach crumb bar. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

In addition to some of its baked goods, Baking Bee is known for candies, hot chocolate bombs and dessert cups. They also do a variety of flavors of marshmallow bars or rice crispy treats.

The fruity marshmallow bar consists of fruity cereal and fruity marshmallows and is cooked and stirred together and then shaped into a cute square of gooey, sugary, warm, fruity goodness.

The fruity marshmallow bar. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“We don’t use regular marshmallows, we use fruity marshmallows for this one,” Wilder says. “We also do salted caramel, cookies and cream, and we make our caramel from scratch.”

During the month of October, The Baking Bee offers a hot chocolate bar full of yummy toppings that you absolutely cannot miss.

If you’d like to try some of The Baking Bee’s delectable desserts for yourself, The Baking Bee will be at the farmer’s market until the end of October.

You can also order desserts by messaging The Baking Bee Facebook page, or on their Instagram.