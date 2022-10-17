Group hosting Halloween 5K in Rexburg

REXBURG – A local organization is hosting a Halloween 5K in Rexburg next week.

Parkrun, which holds weekly 5K events, is hosting the Halloween event on October 29 at Riverside Park.

“Wear your Halloween costume and get ready to run,” says event organizer Joe Jones.

Parkrun is a UK-based nonprofit that holds weekly 5K runs in cities all over the world. Jones helped start a Rexburg chapter, which launched in June.

He tells EastIdahoNews.com he got the idea while serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Australia.

“In Australia and the UK, parkrun has thousands of participants. I returned from my mission and was speaking to fellow pre-med students at Brigham Young University-Idaho, and was wondering what opportunities to serve others and get active were available. So I decided to register the community with the parkrun so we would have options,” Jones says.

The number of people who show up typically range from 6 to 30. Participants have the option to walk if they prefer.

Jones is hoping to see a larger crowd at the Halloween 5K. It will start at 8 a.m. and is free to everyone.