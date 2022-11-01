High wind watch in effect for eastern Idaho Tuesday night, Wednesday morning

IDAHO FALLS – The National Weather Service is forecasting high winds and blowing dust throughout eastern Idaho. A high wind watch is in effect beginning Tuesday night and extending into Wednesday morning.

Wind gusts between 30 and 60 mph are expected throughout the Snake River Plain, including Island Park, Ashton, Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello and surrounding communities. The wind storm will also impact areas farther south like Soda Springs, Malad and Montpelier, the eastern Magic Valley and Cassia County.

Blowing dust may lead to road closures in some areas due to low visibility.

“The most common areas are on Interstate 15 north of Idaho Falls to Roberts, Interstate 84 from the Utah border through the Raft River Valley, and Interstate 86 from American Falls to Pocatello,” the NWS says. “Wind of this strength can bring down power lines, tree limbs, and trees. It can also damage homes and other structures. Driving high-profile vehicles can be more difficult with a cross wind.”

There may be some rain or snow showers accompanying the wind storm. The NWS is predicting less than an inch in most of eastern Idaho. As much as 5 inches could accumulate in the central Idaho mountains, Bear River Range, and the Island Park region in Fremont County.

Meteorologists anticipate it will die down mid-morning on Wednesday, around 9 or 10 a.m.

The NWS has more information in the graphics below. A seven-day forecast and conditions in your community are available here.