ISP seeking information about hit and run involving bicyclist

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is seeking information about a hit-and-run crash that occurred between a vehicle and bicycle on Sunday near the intersection of South State Street and East 4800 South in Franklin County.

Anyone who has any information about this incident, please contact Idaho State Police dispatch at (208) 239-9808 or Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 852-1234 ext. 2.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.