Life Lessons: Larry Miller reflects on changes he’s witnessed during his lifetime

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

We recently went with a group of veterans from Morningstar to the Aeromark airplane hangar in Idaho Falls. Bob and Jane Hoff own Aeromark and invited the veterans to see several planes that were on display.

Larry Miller served in the Army National Guard as a communications sergeant. He has seen a lot over the course of his lifetime and reminisced with us about changes he’s witnessed. Watch our interview with Larry in the video player above.