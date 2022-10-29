Man allegedly steals vehicle with GPS tracker on it from former employer

IDAHO FALLS — A 24-year-old Idaho Falls man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle from a car rental company he previously worked for.

A case was filed against Ignacio Nathan Prince in August. He had an initial court appearance in Bonneville County on Wednesday. He was charged with two felonies, including burglary and grand theft.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, on July 12 at 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a local car rental business near Skyline Drive for a report of a vehicle that had been stolen from the lot.

An employee told officers that she and another employee had just finished washing a Chevrolet Suburban and put it in the clean lot. The keys were in the vehicle.

She said she went inside to help at the counter. A few moments later, she saw the Suburban driving by the window. She said she saw a man driving the vehicle who looked like a former employee named Ignacio Prince.

In documents, she said he was already a suspect in other vehicle thefts from the location. She said he would know how to access the lot.

Using Kelley Blue Book, the officer was able to determine the value of the vehicle was between $71,477 and $75,565.

A manager told police that Prince was the suspect in another similar theft. A warrant had been requested in that case. The manager said Prince was fired from the company.

Officers attempted to contact Prince but could not find him or the vehicle.

The next day, an officer was told the vehicle was in Arco and that the Butte County Sheriff’s Office had arrested Prince for possession of the stolen vehicle.

The officer requested a grand theft warrant for Prince.

Court documents in Butte County filed by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office say that on July 13, Sheriff David Hansen was dispatched to the KOA campground in Arco regarding a stolen vehicle. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Butte County Sheriff’s Office to check the area for a stolen vehicle because the car rental company had placed a GPS tracking unit on it.

Hansen found the Suburban at the first rental cabin. According to documents, Prince told him a friend dropped him and the vehicle off at that location. He said he didn’t know the vehicle was stolen.

Prince later admitted there had been no one with him. The sheriff asked Prince if he had stolen the car from his previous employer, and Prince dropped his head. Prince allegedly said they owed him money and refused to pay him, and he had been fighting with them for a while now.

In Bonneville County, Prince is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. His bond was set at $25,000.