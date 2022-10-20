Man sentenced to rider program for sexually abusing a child

SHELLEY – A local man has been sentenced for sexually abusing an 11-year-old child.

Jonathan Balmforth, 40, was sentenced to between 5 and 10 years in prison, but Judge Stevan Thompson opted to retain jurisdiction in the case for a period of one year. During that time, Balmforth will be sent into a rider program within the prison system.

A rider program is where a judge sends a person to prison for up to a year to undergo different treatment programs. When the inmate has completed the program, the judge can then decide to send them back to prison for their full sentence or release them on probation.

Balmforth was originally charged with four counts of child sexual abuse in May 2021 and initially pleaded not guilty to all charges.

As part of a plea agreement, in exchange for a single guilty plea, three counts of child sexual abuse were dismissed.

Police reports show in May 2020, a woman contacted police after finding out Balmforth had allegedly sexually abused a child in the home where they lived.

The woman told police that while staying at the house for a sleepover, an 11-year-old girl had been assaulted.

The victim said Balmforth saw her walking around the house and asked her to come into his room late at night.

According to court documents, he told the victim to sit on the bed and began touching her breasts and genitals and began kissing her.

After hearing about the incident from the victim, the woman called Balmforth on the phone, who admitted to doing everything that the victim said had happened.

After getting off the phone, the woman packed up all of Balmforth’s belongings, and when he arrived home, she kicked him out of the house, according to the police report.

During an interview with the victim at Bright Tomorrows Child Advocacy Center in Pocatello, the victim told the interviewer that while Balmforth was allegedly assaulting her, she whispered to him, “please stop.”

Balmforth will be required to register as a sex offender.