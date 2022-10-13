New restaurant touts quality food and quality service in Pocatello

POCATELLO — One of Rexburg’s most popular restaurants is expanding with a new location to open in Pocatello by the end of the month.

Managing partner of both locations, Jacob Muller tells EastIdahoNews.com the Red Rabbit Grill has been looking to expand for a while. Muller, and owners Matt and Jane Smith picked a location surrounded by dozens of established eateries, but Muller is confident Red Rabbit will stand out amongst the competition.

“We offer quality food and quality service, and that’s hard to find,” he said.

According to Muller, the new Red Rabbit will feature the same menu items that have made the Rexburg location so popular — including the incredibly popular Honey Crisp Chicken Sandwich and Baja Smash Burger.

“Especially starting out, we’re going to do a copy-and-paste model,” Muller said. “We know it works in Rexburg, so we’re just going to continue with it.”

Eventually, Muller hopes to obtain a license to serve beer and wine. But as the restaurant gets established, the menu will not include adult libations.

Red Rabbit Grill, Pocatello. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Because of the restaurant’s central location, at 1200 Yellowstone Avenue, Muller acknowledges that there is significant traffic near the restaurant and that passersby may have peered through the windows and thought it unlikely the doors would be opening soon. But he is certain about opening by the end of October.

“It looks like we have quite a bit left to do, and we do, but it’s more of, like, the finish work,” he said.

As that finishing work — like the installation of lighting and tables — is completed, Muller is also hiring and training new kitchen staff, with the aid of two managers from Rexburg. More than 20 employees have been hired thus far, but positions in both the front and back of house remain open.

Anyone looking to work at Red Rabbit should email Muller at jmuller.rrg@gmail.com.

To view the entire menu, visit redrabbitgrill.com.