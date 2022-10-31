The cute Groot is playful, loving and needs a fur-ever home

This is Groot and he is about 4 years old. It is just a guess since he is a stray.

He is super playful and loving. He LOVES being outside and going on walks. He does well with some dogs and is great with people.

He is looking for a loving and patient home to train and spend the rest of his life with him!

Groot and other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.