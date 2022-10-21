U.S. Marshals seeking Blackfoot man they believe is armed and dangerous

BLACKFOOT — U.S. Marshals are asking for the public’s help to find a man they believe is armed and dangerous.

Adam Lloyd Vallely, 27, from Blackfoot, has a history of violence. He currently has a federal warrant for his arrest. He is wanted for a federal probation violation for using drugs.

Officials say he originally went to federal prison for drug distribution.

U.S. Marshals tell EastIdahoNews.com he is Native American and has tattoos on his arm and neck. He is 5’10 and weighs 160 pounds.

He is likely in Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot or Fort Hall. Officials believe he is driving a 2018 red four-door Acura.

Do not approach him. If you see him or know where he is, contact the Marshals immediately at (208) 317-2904.