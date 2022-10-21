Wrestler who tackled a bear gets hero’s welcome

EVANSTON, Wyoming (Gephardt Daily) — Bear wrestler Kendell Cummings came home to accolades Wednesday night for his efforts saving a Utah pal from a grizzly attack.

“A hero’s welcome for Kendell Cummings as he returns home to Evanston tonight after his courageous actions during a grizzly bear attack over the weekend!” reads the Facebook post from the Uinta County Fire Department, where his dad is a captain. “We are behind Kendell and his family as he begins his road to recovery.

“Many of you have heard of the heroic story of Kendell Cummings saving his teammate from a grizzly bear attack near Cody (Wyo.) over the weekend. Kendell got severely injured as the bear turned and attacked him as well.”

The post also notes Kendell’s mother “is also courageously battling cancer and this family needs our help. Please give what you can. An account is set up at Trona Valley Credit Union or you can donate via Venmo.”

Cummings and his fellow victim of the attack Brayden Lowry, formerly of Cedar City, Utah, were transported to a hospital in Billings, Montana, for treatment. Both wrestle for Northwest College, in Powell, Wyoming.

The college has announced a fundraiser for the two men’s medical expenses. Northwest College noted Wednesday both men had undergone surgery and were expected to make a full recovery.

“On Saturday, October 15, two members of the Northwest College wrestling team, Kendell Cummings and Brady Lowry, were mauled by a grizzly bear while hiking on the South Fork,” the college said. “Fellow wrestlers August Harrison and Orrin Jackson were shed (antler) hunting along with their two teammates but had separated.

“After the attack, they rushed to help Cummings and Lowry to a vehicle and to find assistance.” All gifts will assist in paying for the men’s medical expenses.

Lowry was first attacked by the grizzly, with Cummings trying to pull the animal off his teammate, according to media accounts. The bear then turned on Cummings before briefly departing. The bear returned and attacked the injured Cummings again, before again departing.