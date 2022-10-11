YMCA seeking donations for indoor sports complex improvement project

AMMON – The YMCA in Idaho Falls is seeking the community’s assistance in providing upgrades and improvements to its indoor sports complex.

More than 2,000 kids use the building at 3500 South Ammon Road for various sporting events throughout the year. Financial program and development director Donovan Stokes tells EastIdahoNews.com what kind of improvements are needed headed into the fall and winter season.

“We have some heating issues, plumbing issues, landscaping issues that we are trying our best to get volunteers (to help with),” Stokes says.

Stokes explains there is no heating or air-conditioning in the building, which makes it uncomfortable for those who enter.

“There are certain things we have to do in the winter time to keep the pipes from freezing. That’s just the way it’s designed. We have to turn the water off and plug heaters into the wall … so the pipes won’t freeze,” says Stokes. “It’s such an ordeal to keep the building functioning.”

The turf on the floor and the netting on the side are worn out and they’re hoping to add screens throughout the facility so that spectators will have better visibility at sporting events. Installing cameras throughout the complex will also allow them to stream sporting events on social media.

Repairs and improvements are needed on the outside of the building as well. Those include repairing the fence line around the property and beautifying the landscape on the south and east side of the building. Get a look in the video above.

The 6,000-square-foot sports complex dates back to the early 1980s and serves youth and adults throughout the community. It’s one aspect of the organization that includes a learning center with programs for toddlers through sixth grade. The Learning Center caters primarily to low-income families.

There’s also the YMCA Big Elk Creek Summer Camp and a Kid Fit program. The fitness center at 155 North Corner Avenue is open to anyone with a paid membership.

Stokes estimates all the upgrades will cost about $100,000. Though there are a variety of ongoing fundraisers throughout the year, most of the proceeds are used to pay for sporting equipment.

Dutch Bros recently donated $5,000 to the project and the YMCA is looking to partner with other coffee shops in the near future. Meanwhile, the organization is seeking donations from members of the community.

“We definitely appreciate the support of the community. Without the community, there is no need for this so we definitely appreciate all of the parents, children, coaches, referees, all of the assistant directors for our sports program,” says Stokes.

To donate or learn more, call (208) 523-0600 or visit the building in-person.