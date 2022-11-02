2-vehicle collision delays traffic on I-15 near Pocatello

POCATELLO – Traffic on Interstate 15 near Pocatello was at a standstill Saturday morning due to a 2-vehicle collision.

Idaho State Police reports the crash happened at mile marker 67 in Bannock County at 11:26 a.m.

A 21-year-old woman from Spring Hill, Florida, whose name was not released, was driving a 2020 GMC Terrain. She, along with her 26-year-old female passenger from Rexburg, were traveling north behind a 2019 Kenworth semi truck.

ISP says the driver of the GMC lost control and hit the trailer of the Kenworth. A 24-year-old man from Franklin was driving the Kenworth.

Troopers don’t specify whether those involved were injured, but they were all wearing seatbelts.

The northbound lane was blocked for about 90 minutes while emergency responders helped the victims and assisted with clean up.

The crash remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting another snowstorm in eastern Idaho beginning Sunday. Drivers are urged to be cautious and slow down to avoid further accidents.