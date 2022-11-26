Numerous slide-offs in eastern Idaho causing traffic delays; more snow on the way this weekend

POCATELLO – Numerous slide-offs throughout eastern Idaho have caused some delays for post-Thanksgiving travelers Saturday.

EastIdahoNews.com was informed Saturday around noon that traffic was backed up on Interstate 15 near the 5th Avenue exit in Pocatello.

“Search and rescue is here. Three trucks so far,” a witness reported.

An Idaho State Police spokesman could not be reached for comment, but dispatchers tell EastIdahoNews.com there have been multiple slide-offs in the area due to slick driving conditions.

Specific details about a crash in Pocatello are not available, but ISP says none of the crashes they’ve responded to are fatalities. The Idaho State Journal reports the northbound lanes of I-15 near Pocatello were shut down Saturday morning because of numerous accidents.

As of 2:30 p.m., the Idaho Transportation Department’s 511 website is showing the right lane of I-15 at Exit 57 near Inkom is blocked.

The slide-offs are likely due to Saturday’s snowstorm, which brought between an inch and two inches of snow in areas between Island Park and Preston. The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting another storm in eastern Idaho beginning Sunday morning.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday. Meteorologists with the NWS are predicting between one and three inches throughout the Upper Snake River Plain. Island Park, Ashton, Driggs, Swan Valley and surrounding communities will be the hardest hit areas, with three to six inches possible.

Up to an inch of snow is likely in the I-15 corridor between Rexburg and Pocatello and farther south into Malad and Preston.

Wind gusts as high as 50 mph could create hazardous driving conditions.

“Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches,” the NWS writes on its website.

Those who will be traveling Saturday night and Sunday are encouraged to slow down and be cautious.

A seven-day forecast and current conditions in your area are available here. Visit ITD’s 511 website for information about road conditions and closures.