28-year-old killed after hitting moose on Highway 20

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash at 7:25 a.m. Tuesday at eastbound US Highway 20 at milepost 354 in Fremont County.

The driver of a 2017 Hyundai Elentra was eastbound on US20 when a bull moose was crossing US 20. The driver broadsided the moose and went off the right shoulder. The vehicle struck a power pole, rolled and came to rest on its top.

The Hyundai was occupied by a 28-year-old male driver from Rexburg. The driver was wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The lanes were blocked for approximately 3 hours for the investigation of the crash.