Alaska Airlines to end daily flight between Idaho Falls and Boise

IDAHO FALLS — Alaska Airlines is ending its daily flights between Idaho Falls and Boise next month.

The one-flight-a-day service began in June and was the only nonstop flight between the two major Idaho cities.

“There are a variety of factors behind our decision, including a significant underperformance of the flight, increased labor costs and ongoing regional staffing challenges,” a spokesman from Alaska Airlines told EastIdahoNews.com. “We apologize for any inconvenience this causes for our guests in southern Idaho. We will work with those guests whose travel plans have been impacted.”

The last flight from Boise to Idaho Falls is Dec. 12. The last flight from Idaho Falls to Boise is Dec. 14.

“Service between IDA and Seattle remains strong and we look forward to the continued success on that route,” said Eric Grossarth, Idaho Falls Regional Airport spokesman. “The Idaho Falls Regional Airport appreciates our strong relationship with Alaska Airlines.”

The announcement comes two months after aha! Airlines suddenly filed for bankruptcy, immediately grounding all flights between Idaho Falls to Reno-Tahoe less than two weeks ago after beginning service.

Despite the cancellations, the Idaho Falls Regional Airport remains busy. During the first quarter of this year, 105,944 passengers made their way through IDA’s terminal. That number is 37% higher than the previous record set in 2019 of 77,567 passengers.