Ammon teacher honored with national award for excellence and education

AMMON — A first-grade teacher at a local charter school was surprised and honored Wednesday with a prestigious national award in front of students.

During a school assembly at White Pine Charter School, first-grade teacher Anna Attebury was presented with the Milken Educator Award.

The award is a national honor given to a select group of K-12 educators across the country for excellence in education. The award is often called the “Oscars of Teaching.”

“I just love teaching, and I love being at White Pine!” Attebury said when she was given the award.

The award was presented by the Milken Family Foundation, which is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. In the 2022-23 school year, up to 40 educators will be honored nationwide with the award.

Milken Family Foundation Senior Program Director Greg Gallagher presented the award with Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra.

“From one teacher to another, a huge congratulations on this honor. You deserve it,” Ybarra said to Attebury.

Along with the award, Attebury was given a $25,000 cash prize which she can use in any way she chooses.

“Anna Attebury demonstrates the qualities of a Milken educator through her dedication to her students, colleagues and school. I am pleased to celebrate her today with this well-deserved award,” Gallagher said.

Unlike most teacher recognition programs, the Milken Educator Award is different because educators cannot apply for the award and do not know they are under consideration. Candidates are sourced through a confidential selection process and then reviewed by panels and appointed by state education departments.

At the school assembly, Attebury said she loves what she does.

“It’s pretty easy to be a good teacher when you have amazing students who come in and work hard every day. We have a lot of fun,” Attebury said.

Attebury is also a leader of the after-school STEM club at White Pine Elementary. She explores coding, works with drones, uses 3D printers, and completes engineering design challenges. She is a graduate of Brigham Young University-Idaho and earned a bachelor’s in English in 2004 and a bachelor’s in political science in 2012.

“Anna Attebury is truly a special teacher, and we are lucky at White Pine. Teachers such as Mrs. Attebury are made more effective when they can count on their strong colleagues,” said Geoff Stubbs, principal at White Pine Charter School. “White Pine teachers show up every day to ensure success for every student. Congratulations, Mrs. Attebury!”