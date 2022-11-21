Butch is a lovable dog looking for his fur-ever home

Our Pet of the Week is Butch!

Butch is a 4 year old Pit Mix. He is the goofiest boy who loves to give hugs and get belly rubs.

He does not like to share his house with cats but is okay with some dogs. He is very sweet with kids and is looking for a home to give him snuggles.

Butch and other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.