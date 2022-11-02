D91 launches anonymous reporting system for school safety concerns

The following is a news release from Idaho Falls School District 91.

Idaho Falls School District 91 is launching STOPit!, a reporting system that will allow students, parents and patrons to anonymously report concerns about school safety.

STOPit! is an important addition to D91’s safety systems. It provides an easy way for students, parents and patrons to anonymously share concerns related to school safety. They can report anything from bullying to threats of violence 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Concerns can be reported through STOPit in the D91App, through a link on school and district websites, a direct link on all student Chromebook devices or via a telephone hotline at (855) 999-0932.

“As we continue to focus on creating safe and secure schools in District 91, the implementation of the STOPit Reporting tool allows our building leaders to be proactive and provide students with supports in real time,” said Kaite Francis, D91’s school safety coordinator. “The STOPit program allows everyone to speak up and ensure we are all keeping our schools safe.”

All reports will be reviewed by D91’s administrators and the STOPit incident command center.

As part of the review process, reports will be assessed and cataloged as “Concerning,” “Non-Life Threatening” or “Threatening.”

STOPit! makes it easy for administrators and SROs to reach out to those who submit concerns to request additional information through a two-way messaging feature. Those filing a report also can upload evidence like photos or videos.

Students will learn more about STOPit during special school assemblies or in advisory classes over the next week. More information is also available on the district website at www.ifschools.org. This is just one more way D91 is working to enhance the safety and security of its schools.