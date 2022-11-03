David Archuleta opens up about struggles with sexuality, faith in new People article

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — David Archuleta opened up to People magazine on Tuesday about where he stands in his struggles with faith and sexuality, after he announced last year he is a member of the LGBTQ community.

“I’m finally learning what it’s like to actually love myself,” Archuleta said in the article. “I feel liberated.”

The Utah native rose to fame when he became a runner-up on “American Idol” in its seventh season, in 2008. At the same time, he became one of his generation’s most well-known members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and throughout the years has released music with religious themes.

Archuleta said he struggled with his sexuality for years and tried to have relationships with women, becoming engaged three separate times. During the third engagement, he realized it “wasn’t right,” he told People.

“I’m sure other people who’ve been in that situation can relate. People who are queer, who’ve tried to get married just to do the ‘right’ thing, it ends up not being a very good thing, and it’s not very healthy for either participant of the relationship,” Archuleta told the celebrity news magazine.

He said he experienced anxiety attacks when he was with his third fiancee, as he felt he was trying to “force intimacy,” and he “didn’t want to accept that I was into guys.”

The pop star recalled struggling with thoughts of suicide during that time, as he tried to reconcile his faith with his sexuality.

Thank you @people and @nelson_jeff. And for those who read it as well. I know the headline may be putting off for some but I tried to be honest and sincere. 🙏🏼❤️https://t.co/kL7WI1j5v4 — David Archuleta (@DavidArchie) November 2, 2022

Archuleta said that after praying and soul-searching, he began to accept himself and his sexual identity. He now identifies as “queer.”

He said he became frustrated during subsequent conversations with church leaders and ultimately decided to “step away” and “take a break from religion.” He has received support from his family in that decision, Archuleta said.

On Twitter, Archuleta shared the People article and said the headline, which reads: “David Archuleta on Stepping Back from Mormon Church After Coming Out as Queer: ‘I Feel Liberated,'” might be “putting off” for some, “but I tried to be honest and sincere.”

According to the official website of the church, those who identify as LGBTQ and their families “are welcome to be part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. All of us are children of God, who understands our hearts and loves us perfectly.”

“While the official stance of the church is that any sexual relations outside of marriage are to be avoided, there is no sin in feeling same-sex attraction. Members are encouraged not to act on same-sex attraction or assume a gender identity other than the one they were born with,” the website states, adding that church members “strive for greater understanding, love and compassion for our brothers and sisters no matter how they identify.”