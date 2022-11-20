Donations needed to feed needy dogs, cats in Pocatello

POCATELLO — Pocatello Animal Services will be accepting donations of pet food and supplies beginning Monday.

Numerous drop-off locations throughout the city will collect donations of dog and cat food, treats, litter and toys from Nov. 21 through Dec. 27, according to a news release from the city. All items collected will be used to feed and care for the hungry pets in the Pocatello area.

“Our department is dedicated to helping not just the animals housed at the shelter but animals and citizens of our community,” department director Chris Abbot said in the release. “Our staff and volunteers are here to help, and with your donations, we are able to continue assisting others this holiday season and throughout the year.”

Donations can be dropped off at:

Pocatello Animal Shelter, 3100 Avenue of the Chiefs

Pocatello City Hall, 911 North 7th Avenue

Pocatello Police Department, 911 North 7th Avenue

Pocatello Community Recreation Center, 144 Wilson Avenue

Pocatello Pet Lodge, 145 South 3rd Avenue

Pocatello Pet Lodge, Too, 143 South 2nd Avenue

McKee’s Pet, Garden & Feed, 244 Yellowstone Avenue

Shaver’s Pharmacy and Compounding Center, 235 South 4th Avenue

Tractor Supply Co., 1800 Garrett Way

Streamline Sports Physical Therapy, 335 East Lewis Street, Suite 10

Off the Rails Brewing, 228 South Main Street

For a full list of items needed or to view animals available for adoption, visit the city animal services website — here.