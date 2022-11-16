Fish and Game investigating slaughtered bald eagle

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

MONTPELIER — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the illegal shooting of a bald eagle in the community of Bern in Bear Lake County.

On Nov. 6, Senior Conservation Officer Kolby White with Idaho Fish and Game received a report of a dead bald eagle in the middle of a field in Bern, approximately 4 miles west of Montpelier.

The investigation revealed that the bird had been shot with a small caliber gun. The bullet had gone through one of its legs and into the abdomen, and it appears the eagle was able to fly for a short time before succumbing to blood loss.

Kolby White has responded to reports of dead bald eagles before, but usually, those calls involve accidental deaths.

“It’s always a tragedy when a bald eagle dies by hitting a powerline or colliding with a vehicle,” says White. “But, this was no accident. Someone purposely shot this symbol of freedom.”

Raptors like hawks, owls, and eagles have both state and federal protections. If anyone has any information regarding this bald eagle case, please contact Senior Conservation Officer Kolby White in Montpelier at (208) 204-3921 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at (800) 632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous, and those with information leading to an arrest are eligible for rewards.