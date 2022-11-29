Former city councilman expected to plead guilty to sexually abusing teenager

AMMON – A former Ammon city councilman is expected to plead guilty to sexually abusing a teenager, after previously pleading not guilty in March.

A plea agreement was filed on Nov. 24, which states Wiscombe will plead guilty to one count of felony lewd conduct with a child under 16, in return for the prosecution dropping all other charges in this case. Additionally, charges will be dropped in a second case regarding the sexual battery of a woman.

According to the plea agreement, the state will recommend a minimum sentence of five years fixed time in prison. An indeterminate amount of time will be argued and agreed upon in court.

A change of plea hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6 in front of District Judge Dane Watkins Jr.

Wiscombe was originally charged with felony lewd conduct with a child, felony sexual battery of a child, felony video voyeurism and misdemeanor sexual battery in the case against the teenage victim.

He was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery in a second case involving the adult victim.

According to court documents, investigators spoke with the teenage victim who said Wiscombe began sexually assaulting her in 2014.

The sexual abuse reportedly continued for seven years and did not stop when the victim turned 18. The last alleged sexual assaults occurred in April 2021, according to police reports.

The victim told investigators that in 2019, she heard a phone notification come from an air vent above her bathtub. She removed the vent, and allegedly found Wiscombe’s cellphone in camera mode.

When the victim looked at the phone she said she discovered a nude photo of herself.

The voyeurism reportedly did not stop there, when the victim later found Wiscombe’s phone in her laundry and inside her bedroom at her house.

The victim suspects Wiscombe used his Apple Watch to remotely operate the camera on his phone. Court documents do not detail Wiscombe’s version of events.

In the second case, court documents state a woman reported to police that Wiscombe allegedly touched her genitals while she was sleeping without consent, on multiple occasions.

Wiscombe resigned without explanation from his Ammon City Council position on Dec. 2, 2021 after being elected to serve another term. Wiscombe had been with the city council eight years before his resignation.

Idaho State Police troopers arrested Wiscombe in January at his place of employment. He was booked into the Bonneville County Jail, with a bond set to $5,000. He bonded out two days later, and a no-contact order was issued for both victims.