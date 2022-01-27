Court documents detail sexual assault allegations against former city councilman

AMMON — Court documents allege a former Ammon city councilman committed sex crimes for the past seven years before suddenly resigning from his position.

Byron Wiscombe, 44, faces felony charges of lewd conduct with a child, felony sexual battery of a child, felony video voyeurism and two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery. Idaho State Police began investigating Wiscombe in November after his reelection and shortly before his resignation from the city council.

Investigators spoke with an alleged victim who said while a teenager, Wiscombe began sexually assaulting her in 2014. The alleged sexual abuse continued for the past seven years and did not stop when the victim turned 18. The last alleged sexual assaults occurred in April 2021, according to court documents.

The same victim said in 2019 she heard a phone notification come from an air vent above her tub. The victim removed the vent and found Wiscombe’s cellphone in camera mode. When the victim looked at the phone she said she discovered a nude photograph of herself.

The alleged voyeurism did not stop there, with the victim later finding the phone in her laundry and inside her bedroom at her house. The victim suspects Wiscombe used his Apple Watch to remotely operate the camera on his phone.

State police spoke with another woman who claimed between April and September 2021, Wiscombe sexually battered her, which resulted in one of the two misdemeanor counts against Wiscombe.

Court documents do not detail Wiscombe’s version of events, and he has no listed attorney representing him at this time.

Troopers arrested Wiscombe Wednesday morning at his place of employment where he works as a vice president at a bank. He was booked into the Bonneville County Jail and is expected to make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

Wiscombe resigned without explanation from his Ammon City Council position on Dec. 2 after recently being elected to serve another term. Wiscombe had been with the City Council eight years before his resignation.

Although Wiscombe is accused of a crime it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.