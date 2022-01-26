UPDATE: Former Ammon city councilman charged with sexual battery and lewd conduct with a child

AMMON — A former Ammon city councilman who suddenly resigned in December was arrested Wednesday morning.

Idaho State Police took Byron Wiscombe, 44, into custody for felony lewd conduct with a minor child, felony sexual battery of a minor child, felony video voyeurism, and misdemeanor sexual battery, according to an ISP news release.

Wiscombe was arrested at his place of employment and booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

The ISP release says the victim was known to the suspect, but no other details have been released. The investigation was carried out by detectives with Idaho State Police in cooperation with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office.

Wiscombe resigned without explanation from his Ammon City Council position on Dec. 2 after recently being elected to serve another term. Wiscombe had been with the City Council eight years before his resignation.

Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti had no comment about the arrest and said it is not a city issue.

This is a developing story, and EastIdahoNews.com will update this story when more information becomes available.