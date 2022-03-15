Former city councilman pleads not guilty after sexual assault allegations

AMMON — A former Ammon city councilman pleaded not guilty Monday to felony and misdemeanor charges involving sexual assault allegations.

Byron Wiscombe, 44, faces felony charges of lewd conduct with a child, felony sexual battery of a child, felony video voyeurism and misdemeanor sexual battery.

Idaho State Police began investigating Wiscombe in November after his reelection and shortly before his resignation from the city council. He was arrested in late January.

Wiscombe was arraigned in Bonneville County District Court on Monday before District Judge Dane Watkins. Prosecuting Attorney Alayne Bean told EastIdahoNews.com Wiscombe pleaded not guilty.

According to court documents, investigators spoke with an alleged victim who said while a teenager, Wiscombe began sexually assaulting her in 2014. The alleged sexual abuse continued for the past seven years and did not stop when the victim turned 18.

The last alleged sexual assaults occurred in April 2021, according to court documents. Click here to learn more.

According to Bean, Wiscombe is scheduled for trial on June 13.

In another case against Wiscombe, state police spoke with another woman who claimed between April and September 2021, Wiscombe sexually battered her, which resulted in another misdemeanor count against Wiscombe. Wiscombe is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on April 13 in that case.