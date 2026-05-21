Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening coming to The Port - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Classic rock and Led Zeppelin fans will have a concert to look forward to this summer as Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening is set to perform Aug. 13 at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheater, also known as The Port.

Bonham, the son of legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, joins The Port’s summer lineup at the venue along with Lee Brice, The Beach Boys, Australian Pink Floyd Show and Papa Roach.

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Bannock County officials say fans can expect a high-energy live show that honors the legacy of Led Zeppelin while showcasing Bonham’s own unmistakable style and command behind the kit.

The show pays tribute to the music and legacy of Led Zeppelin while highlighting Bonham’s own style and longtime career behind the drums.

Bonham’s latest tour follows the success of his 2025 “Physical Graffiti” tour, which featured performances of Led Zeppelin’s iconic 1975 double album in its entirety along with other classic hits.

Bonham has spent decades performing alongside some of rock music’s biggest names. Early in his career, he played on Jimmy Page’s “Outrider” album and later reunited with surviving Led Zeppelin members Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones during the band’s 1988 appearance at the Atlantic Records 40th Anniversary Celebration Concert.

He also performed with Led Zeppelin during the band’s highly anticipated 2007 reunion concert at London’s Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert, which later became the concert film and album “Celebration Day.”

In addition to his own projects, Bonham has worked with artists including Foreigner, Joe Bonamassa, Paul Rodgers and Little Steven.

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening launched in 2010 and has since toured extensively across the country, earning praise for its faithful performances of Led Zeppelin classics and high-energy live production.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 21, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Fans who sign up for The Port’s email list can access a presale beginning Wednesday, May 20. More information is available at eventscomplex.com.