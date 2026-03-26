The Port kicks off 2026 concert season early with big-name lineup - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, also known as The Port, has kicked off its 2026 concert season announcements nearly a month earlier than usual, unveiling a high-profile lineup that includes country star Lee Brice, legendary hitmakers The Beach Boys, and the critically acclaimed The Australian Pink Floyd Show.

Events director Scott Crowther said planning for the summer season is a year-round effort, with a focus on bringing big-name acts to the venue.

“While the announcements may seem early to the public, I’ve been dying to share them,” Crowther said. “We’re excited for the season, and people can expect another major concert announcement in about two weeks.”

“This is a great venue. I love putting on shows here. The people love it, and the artists who come here enjoy it,” he added.

Here is the initial line-up with additional shows expected to be announced in the coming weeks:

The Australian Pink Floyd Show | Thursday, July 30

The Port will transform into a psychedelic spectacle on Thursday, July 30, as The Australian Pink Floyd Show takes the stage. Praised for capturing the look, feel and sound of Pink Floyd’s legendary live performances, and hailed as the gold standard for Pink Floyd tributes, this world-renowned production brings the band’s greatest hits to life with a jaw-dropping light and laser show, massive inflatables — including the iconic giant pig — and immersive sound that delivers the ultimate live experience under the Idaho stars.

Lee Brice | Friday, Aug. 21

Country music powerhouse Lee Brice will return to southeast Idaho on Friday, Aug. 21. Known for his raw, soulful vocals and high-energy stage presence, Brice brings a night of back-to-back hits that define the modern country experience. Whether it’s the rowdy energy of “One of Them Girls” or the heartfelt storytelling of “Rumor,” fans can expect an authentic, star-studded evening under the summer sky.

The Beach Boys | Wednesday, Aug. 26

Nothing says summer like the legendary sounds of The Beach Boys performing on Wednesday, Aug. 26. As they mark more than half a century of making music, the band continues to ride a wave unequalled in American musical history. Synonymous with the California lifestyle and beloved by fans around the world, The Beach Boys return to the Port for a high-energy trip down memory lane, celebrating 250 years of the USA and 60 years of Pet Sounds. From “Surfin’ USA” to “Kokomo,” fans can expect an unforgettable night of hits that defined the American soundtrack for decades.

Ticket information

Tickets for all three performances will follow a uniform schedule:

Pre-sale: Thursday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

General Public On-sale: Friday, March 27, at 10 a.m.

To get access to early pre-sale codes, fans must sign up for the Port’s email list. Codes and ticket links will be sent directly to fans’ inboxes. For event information and ticket links for regular ticket sales, visit https://www.eventscomplex.com/events.