Idaho Falls man stabs woman, leads officers on pursuit, says sheriff’s office

The following is a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. EastIdahoNews.com is looking into this story and will bring you more details as they become available.

On Nov. 17, 2022, at approximately 2:09 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in the area of 900 East 600 North (Presto Bench) for the report of a 32-year-old female of Shelley that was bleeding from wounds sustained from a knife. The 31-year-old male suspect of Idaho Falls involved left the area in a white 2012 Nissan Versa. Information was received of the vehicle’s direction of travel.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene to assist the victim while others began searching for the vehicle. The Shelley Police Department assisted and were able to locate the vehicle. A short pursuit ensued, and the vehicle came to a stop east of Highway 91 on 1400 North. The male suspect was taken into custody without incident by a combined effort of Shelley Police officers and sheriff’s deputies. He was then transported to the Bingham County Jail. The victim was transported by ambulance to EIRMC and is expected to survive. Her family has been notified.

This is an isolated incident, and the suspect and victim are known to one another. There is no further danger to the public at this time. This incident is now being investigated by the Blackfoot-Bingham Joint Detective Division. No further information is available at this time.