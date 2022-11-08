It’s Election Day. Here is when and where you can cast your vote.

IDAHO FALLS — The 2022 general election is Tuesday and polling locations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

EastIdahoNews.com sent questionnaires to candidates running in local and statewide races. You can learn about their platforms and read their responses to the questions here.

Below is information on where you can vote. To learn more about voting identification requirements, click here or contact your county clerk’s office if you have questions.

Fremont County

Fremont County polling places can be found here.

Madison County

To find Madison County polling locations, click here.

Jefferson County

Polling locations in Jefferson County can be viewed here.

Bonneville County

To find Bonneville County polling spots, click here.

Bannock County

Bannock County polling locations can be found here.

Bingham County

Polling places in Bingham County can be viewed here.

EastIdahoNews.com has crews working around the clock to bring you the latest election information. Up-to-the-second results will be posted as they begin to come in Tuesday evening.