Jurors unexpectedly sent home in Eilander murder trial; proceedings to resume Thursday afternoon

IDAHO FALLS — The third day of a trial for an Idaho Falls man accused of second-degree murder was unexpectedly dismissed Wednesday morning after “issues had risen up.”

Jake Eilander, 37, is scheduled for a two-week trial with District Judge Stevan Thompson. A jury was picked Monday and opening statements began Tuesday.

Eilander is accused of shooting and killing 44-year-old Ulises Rangel in the parking lot behind Planet Fitness in Idaho Falls in late March.

Proceedings in the trial were supposed to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday but did not start until at least 40 minutes later. Eilander was not present due to issues that were not announced publicly. The jury was called in and Judge Thompson addressed them before dismissing them for the day.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I apologize for the delay this morning and the inconvenience. Issues arise sometimes…such an issue has arisen in this matter that the court needs to address. Because of that, I don’t want to keep you waiting here today. I will excuse you today for the rest of the day,” Thompson said.

The trial is expected to resume on Thursday at 1 p.m.